Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

VRM stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

