Truist Securiti Comments on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $224.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.25. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

