Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYCR. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

