Truist Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $101.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $112.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after purchasing an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

