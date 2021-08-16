TrumpCoin Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $392,293.37 and $168.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.