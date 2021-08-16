TrustVerse (TRV) 1-Day Volume Tops $556,015.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $9.50 million and approximately $556,015.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00937945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00110511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047470 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

