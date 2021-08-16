TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 10,000 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.04. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

