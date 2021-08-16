Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Earns Hold Rating from Cowen

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE TUFN opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.57. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

