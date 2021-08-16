TUI (TUIFY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TUI (OTCMKTS: TUIFY):

8/7/2021 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/6/2021 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

7/30/2021 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/24/2021 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/17/2021 – TUI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – TUI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TUIFY stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.86. TUI AG has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

