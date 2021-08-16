Tuniu (TOUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 327.33% and a negative return on equity of 60.74%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

