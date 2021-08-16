TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and $545,901.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 72.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 108,419,207,022 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.