Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 6,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.64. 484,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,735. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.