Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 6,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.64. 484,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,735. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.98. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWST. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

