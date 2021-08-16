Typhoon Network Hits Market Capitalization of $771,941.85 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $771,941.85 and approximately $21,963.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00135331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00158668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,480.21 or 1.00036830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00918468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.67 or 0.07004850 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

