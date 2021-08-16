Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,838 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Tyson Foods worth $39,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

