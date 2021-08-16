U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 225,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

