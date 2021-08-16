U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.49. The company had a trading volume of 169,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

