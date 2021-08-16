Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ube Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others.

