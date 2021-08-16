Ubex Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $567,779.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,931,788,949 coins and its circulating supply is 3,314,170,196 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

