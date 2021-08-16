UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,560,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,944,717 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 1.14% of UBS Group worth $612,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after buying an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,446,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,079,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.07. 95,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

