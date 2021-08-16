UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.56 ($74.78).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €58.10 ($68.35) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is €57.74.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

