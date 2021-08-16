uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Update

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCL opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27. uCloudlink Group has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $174.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

