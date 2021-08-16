UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.