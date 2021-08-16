Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,420.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and last traded at GBX 3,294 ($43.04), with a volume of 202480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,162 ($41.31).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,541.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

