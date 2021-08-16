Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,961,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MJLB opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
Ultrack Systems Company Profile
