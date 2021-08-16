Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,961,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJLB opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile

Ultrack Systems, Inc engages in the business of GPS tracking solutions. The company’s activities include development, implementation and distribution of electronic monitoring, and tracking systems for companies in the field of leasing, transportation, construction, disposal and others. Its hardware helps a range of customers in locating and tracking moving assets.

