Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Uni-President China has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.