Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the July 15th total of 496,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Uni-President China has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91.
Uni-President China Company Profile
