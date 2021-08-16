UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Up 76.6% in July

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNCRY. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

