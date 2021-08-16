UniCredit (UCG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of UniCredit (BIT: UCG) recently:

8/5/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.55 ($15.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.10 ($14.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/30/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/30/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/26/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/21/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/16/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/2/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.70 ($14.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €11.50 ($13.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/28/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – UniCredit was given a new €12.25 ($14.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

