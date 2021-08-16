Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 23rd (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:UNCY) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. Unicycive Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:UNCY opened at $2.73 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

