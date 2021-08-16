Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to post $187.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $141.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $745.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.60 million to $750.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90. Unifi has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $424.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

