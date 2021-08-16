Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 6,987 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $117.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

