Unigestion Holding SA Buys New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.25 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

