Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after buying an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

MSM stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.68.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

