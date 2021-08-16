Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

