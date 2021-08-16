Unigestion Holding SA Has $1.36 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

KNX stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

