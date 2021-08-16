Unigestion Holding SA Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,852 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,124. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $672.10 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $647.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.