Unigestion Holding SA Increases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,382,000 after acquiring an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB opened at $43.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.93. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.