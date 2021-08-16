Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $160.66 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $187.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

