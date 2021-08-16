Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 943.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,259 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in B2Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 93,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.92 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

