Unigestion Holding SA Invests $1.12 Million in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company.

In other Assurant news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $165.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.11 and a 52 week high of $166.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

