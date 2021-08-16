Unigestion Holding SA Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $82.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

