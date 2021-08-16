Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,937 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $623,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.