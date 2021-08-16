Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

NYSE:HLT opened at $122.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 226.32 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

