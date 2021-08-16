Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 28,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $272.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.43.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

