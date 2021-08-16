Unigestion Holding SA Sells 148,734 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 148,734 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Argus increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

