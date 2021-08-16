Unigestion Holding SA Takes $1.21 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

WY opened at $34.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.52. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

