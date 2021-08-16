Unigestion Holding SA Takes $2.18 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $314.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $196.43 and a 52 week high of $316.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.88.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.45.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

