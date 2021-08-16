Unigold Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:UGD)

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) – Analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Unigold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Get Unigold alerts:

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

CVE UGD opened at C$0.13 on Monday. Unigold has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Unigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unigold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.