United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.55. 103,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.