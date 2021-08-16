UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.01 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $384.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

