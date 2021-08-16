Unitrade (TRADE) Price Tops $0.16

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $4.66 million and $773,975.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.31 or 0.00904107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00046753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00098426 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars.

